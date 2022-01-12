MISSING: Search continues for Bowdoinham teen last seen in September

Officials ask that anyone who may have information about Kayleigh Beasley's whereabouts call the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office at 207-443-9711.

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — Kayleigh Beasley, 15, of Bowdoinham, hasn't been seen since Sept. 17, 2021.

Law enforcement officials believe Kayleigh left Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham in a red pickup truck that day, according to a release Wednesday from Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry,

Her last contact with her family was Sept. 25, 2021. Since that time, Merry said, the sheriff’s office has tracked down multiple leads with no success.

Merry said it is possible she is no longer in Maine.

Kayleigh has used aliases and falsely reported her age in the past, according to Merry. He said she has used variations of the first names Kayleigh and Emma, and variations of the last names Court, Cortez, Cruz, Dodge, and Beasley.

Merry asks that anyone who may have information about Kayleigh's whereabouts call the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office at 207-443-9711.