Missing Sanford family has been found and is safe

The two adults and their 2-year-old daughter had been missing since June 28, when they did not return from a camping trip.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two parents and their 2-year-old daughter have been located and are confirmed safe, according to a news release issued Friday by the Sanford Police Department.

Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham, and their daughter Lydia had been missing since June 28, after they did not return from a camping trip on June 30.

Since July 2, the Sanford Police Department has been working with multiple agencies in the effort to locate them, including the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children.

As of Sept. 6, law enforcement made contact with each person, either over phone or video chat, according to the release.

"The Sanford Police Department can report that each party is unharmed and safe, and no evidence of criminal behavior has been observed," the release states. "We also had verification that they were safe from local law enforcement who met with them in person."

Their current location and place of confirmed contact was not disclosed, and no motive was made public.

