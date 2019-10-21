SACO, Maine — Saco officials say the missing teen has been found.

The Saco Police Department said Sara Montano, 16, was located today, but would not release any other details about the case.

In a Sunday post on the Saco Police Department's Facebook page, police said they were searching for Montano, who was last seen leaving Baxter Academy in Portland.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more details become available.

