MISSING: Saco Police Department searching for 17-year-old

Katana Plourde left a juvenile residential home in Saco around 11 p.m. on June 16 and has not been seen since.
Credit: Saco Police Department

MAINE, USA — The Saco Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Katana Plourde. 

Plourde left a juvenile residential home in Saco around 11 p.m. on June 16. 

Police say Plourde is 5'5" and 120 pounds, with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. Plourde was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and pajama bottoms. 

Police say Plourde could be in the Biddeford or Mechanic Falls area. 

Anyone with information on Plourde's location is asked to contact the Saco Police Department at (207) 284-4535.

