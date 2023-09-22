Saco woman last seen in New Hampshire reported missing

On Sept. 6, 41-year-old Andrea Ouellette's parents contacted the hospital and discovered she was no longer at the facility and has not been seen since, police said.

SACO, Maine — Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing Saco woman who was last seen Sept. 6.

Andrea Ouellette, 41, of Saco, was previously missing from Aug. 8 through Aug. 29 when she was found in Manchester, New Hampshire, and taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment, the Saco Police Department said in a news release. That same day, her parents met with her at the hospital.

However, on Sept. 6, Ouellette's parents contacted the hospital and discovered she was no longer at the facility and has not been seen since, police said.

"Ms. Ouellette does not have access to her vehicle, and to date, has not had any contact with her family," the release stated.

Police describe Ouellette as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 230 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police ask anyone who may have information about Ouellette's location to contact Det. Sgt. Chris Hardiman at 207-284-4535.