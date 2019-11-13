RAYMOND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says it has found a 39-year-old man who had been reported missing.

Officials say Siggi Hodr Averysson was found alive and well and living in the woods.

Averysson was reported missing after he was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 10 around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Plains Road and Meadow Road in Raymond where he was dropped off because he had been evicted.

The sheriff's office said that Averysson had bags of belongings with him and stated he would be camping in the woods but had not had any contact with his family or friends since setting off.

RELATED: Bucksport woman goes missing around the same time her house catches fire