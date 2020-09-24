MISSING: Portland man last seen Sept. 18

Samuel Kern, 29, was last known to be in Portland on Friday, Sept. 18; he told family he had plans to go camping

DENMARK, Maine — A Portland man who was last seen on Friday, September 18 is missing, the Maine Warden Service says.

Samuel Kern, 29, had told family he had plans to go camping but left them with no specific location.

The Maine Warden Service says on or around Sunday, Sept. 20, a silver 2002 Toyota Highlander with Virginia plates registered to Kern was seen at the Pleasant Mountain fire warden’s trailhead near 321 Warren Road in Denmark.

Game wardens are now focusing search efforts near Pleasant Mountain and the network of trails there.