MISSING: Portland man last seen Sept. 18

DENMARK, Maine — A Portland man who was last seen on Friday, September 18 is missing, the Maine Warden Service says.
Samuel Kern, 29, had told family he had plans to go camping but left them with no specific location.
The Maine Warden Service says on or around Sunday, Sept. 20, a silver 2002 Toyota Highlander with Virginia plates registered to Kern was seen at the Pleasant Mountain fire warden’s trailhead near 321 Warren Road in Denmark.
Game wardens are now focusing search efforts near Pleasant Mountain and the network of trails there.
Game wardens are seeking any information from hikers who might have seen Kern in the last several days on or near the Pleasant Mountain trail system. Please report that information to Public Safety Dispatch in Augusta at (207) 624-7076.