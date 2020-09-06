GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home on Monday.

Morgan Clark left her home in Gorham around 1:30 p.m. and was last seen at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street around 1:45 p.m.

Police said Clark is about 5'4" tall and about 195 pounds, with dark red hair and blue eyes. She also has a stud nose ring.

Clark was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a yellow heart and the words "Friends don't lie to each other" on the front. Police said she was also wearing white washed jeans and rainbow crocs.

Police added that she has family in the Bangor area.

Anyone with information about Clark's location is asked to call the Gorham Police Department at (207) 839-5581.

