GREENVILLE, Maine — The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in looking for Arnold "Rick" Bowie.

His family says they haven't spoken to him since Oct. 19, and are concerned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office dispatch center at (207) 564-3304 or 1-800-432-7372.

Police say they believe Bowie to be driving a 2-door, red Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top.

His license plate is a Maine Veteran vanity plate with the number V78968.

