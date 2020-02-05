AUBURN, Maine — Maine State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Searsmont woman.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, says Jacqueline Reed, 29, was last seen on Center St. in Auburn at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

Reed is 5'6", weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She lives on Morrow Road in Searsmont.

Anyone with information on Reed or knows of her whereabouts are encouraged to call the State Police's Communication Center in Augusta at (207) 624-7076.

