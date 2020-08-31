MISSING: Police looking for Buxton man last seen Aug. 27

Levi Libby is described as being about 5'9" and 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair that has recently been shaved into a buzz cut.

BUXTON, Maine — The Buxton Police Department is searching for a 58-year-old man last seen at his home on August 27.

Levi Libby is described as being about 5'9" and 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair that has recently been shaved into a buzz cut.

According to police, Libby drives a green 2005 Honda Element with a Maine Veterans plate that reads 3635A4.

Police said attempts to locate Libby via his cell phone showed he may have been in the area of the Chadbourne Ridge ATV trails in the Waterboro/Hollis area. However, checks of the location by the York County Sheriff's Office and Maine Warden's Service have been unsuccessful thus far.