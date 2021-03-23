SAD UPDATE: The NH man with dementia who police believe left home in the middle of the night has been found dead

New Hampshire State Police say Richard Breed was found on his property around 9:30 a.m.

SANDWICH, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say an 88-year-old man with dementia has been found dead.

Earlier that same morning state police had asked the public's help in locating Richard Breed.

According to officials, Richard Breed left his home on North Sandwich Road in the middle of the night. He was last seen in his bedroom at around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 22.

Breed was found on his property around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.