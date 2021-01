Family and friends reported Bolduc missing on Jan. 26, and said they have not seen or heard from him since Jan. 25.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an Augusta man who was last seen Jan. 25.

Pierre Bolduc, known as "Pete," was reported missing to police by family and friends on Jan. 26. They indicated they had not seen or heard from 57-year-old Bolduc since Jan. 25.

Police say it's not known what he is wearing or if he's traveling by car or by foot.