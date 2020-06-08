Missing person: Torrey Santos

Torrey Santos has not been seen since July 29, 2020.

MAINE, USA — Have you seen this woman? The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate her.

Torrey Santos has not been seen or heard from since July 29, 2020.

She is 21 years old, 5'7", 159lbs, brown eyes, brown hair.

If you have any information or have seen Santos, please contact the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office at 947-4585 and ask for Det. Sgt. Jordan.