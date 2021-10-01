Missing Indian Island man may be dealing with mental health issues

PENOBSCOT, Maine — Officials are asking for help in locating a missing Indian Island, Maine man.
Penobscot Nation Police Department Chief Robert Bryant said they are trying to find 22-year-old Tyler Clavette.
Bryant said in a release that Clavette was last seen at 1 Sarahs Spring Lane on Indian Island this past Wednesday. Bryan said Clavette was wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt, and a black sweatshirt.
Bryant said Clavette could be dealing with mental health issues and may have a gun.
According to Bryant, Clavette could be driving a 2010 black, four-door Mazda with Maine license plates 4688YV.
Bryant asks anyone that might come into contact with Clavette or anyone with information, to call the department at 207-817-7358.