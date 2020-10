Carolyn Leigh Meadows of West Chester, Pennsylvania went missing in the area of Schoodic Beach on Donnell Pond in Franklin. She was found alive Monday morning.

FRANKLIN, Maine — The Maine Warden Service has located a 27-year-old woman who had been last seen around noon on Sunday.

Carolyn Leigh Meadows of West Chester, Pennsylvania went missing after being last seen hiking in the area of Schoodic Beach on Donnell Pond in Franklin with her 8-year-old chocolate lab. She was found alive Monday morning.

Game Wardens and volunteers searched through the night for her.