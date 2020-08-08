x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local News

Missing Pennsylvania teen with autism might be in Maine, according to police

Police officials are asking for help in locating a missing 17-yr-old Pennsylvania boy that may have been seen in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Maine — Maine State Police officials are asking for help in locating a missing Pennsylvania teen Saturday. 

Biagio Coppola-Torres, 17, was last seen in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania Friday. 

State police officials say they believe Coppola-Torres was seen in Falmouth around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officials are unaware of where Coppola-Torres might be going. 

Coppola-Torres is described as a white male, 5’11” 200 lbs with purple curly hair and brown eyes. According to officials he is Autistic and has mannerisms of an 11 or 12-year-old and is believed to be alone. 

The vehicle he is operating is a baby blue Ford Edge SUV, Railroad Plate, a dark unique PA plate (RR5P73).

Credit: NCM

The vehicle Coppola-Torres is driving has a front plate that displays the Marvel Comics character, Punisher symbol. The passenger side front and back door have a long scratch going through both doors as if the car was keyed. The left front lower bumper is slightly damaged, according to officials.

Credit: State of Pennsylvania

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is encouraged to call 911 or 207-624-7076.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER Maine VIEWERS ARE READING

Related Articles