PARSONSFIELD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Game wardens are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man from Parsonsfield, last seen Monday, Oct. 14.

Todd Pierce, 51, has been missing since 4:45 p.m. Monday and was last seen on Stagecoach Road in Parsonsfield, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Wardens said it's believed Piece was operating a black and white Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV and was wearing a black helmet and black shirt.

Pierce is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Wardens say Pierce is deaf and that he had recent health issues.

Pierce was captured on surveillance video Monday between 9 a.m. and noon at K&D Variety in West Newfield. A still from that video is included below:

via Maine Warden Service

Pierce's family told NEWS CENTER Maine a search is centered in the area of his home at 139 Lost Mile Rd. in Parsonsfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York County Sheriff's Office at 207-324-1113.

