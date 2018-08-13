UPDATE: Mahoney was found safe Monday morning.

ORLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Deputies and the Maine Warden Service are searching for 59-year-old Joseph (Joe) Mahoney after he was reported missing from a Castine Road home in Orland.

Mahoney has not been seen since approximately 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug.13. Police say Mahoney is suspected to be on foot and has memory issues.

Mahoney was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with the word "BADABINGA" on the front, shorts and no shoes. He is 6 feet tall and 190 lbs.

Hancock County Sheriffs office ask anyone who sees Mahoney to call them at (207) 667-7575

© NEWS CENTER Maine