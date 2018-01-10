NORTH YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman from North Yarmouth, last seen Sunday, Sept. 30.

Kristin Westra, 47, was last seen Sunday night at her family home on Lufkin Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

No known vehicle was involved, the sheriff's office said, and it's unknown why Westra would be missing.

Westra is described as a 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is listed as a third-, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Chebeague Island School Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 207-893-2810, option 2.

