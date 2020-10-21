Missing NH man last seen in Maine

Maine police are assisting NH police in their search for Mark Dickerson, who left Maine last week and hasn't been seen since.

WINDHAM, Maine — A New Hampshire man with family in Maine hasn't been seen since he left Windham, Maine last week.

The Windham, Maine Police Department is assisting the Windham, N.H. Police Department in their search for Mark Dickerson, who is a resident of Windham, N.H. but had been staying with family in Windham, Maine since April of this year.

Police say Mark left Maine last week and hasn't been heard from since. Police say Dickerson may be suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness.

Police say the Portland Police Department was in contact with Dickerson the day after he left Maine to check on his home in N.H. According to police, his cell phone was active on Oct. 16 in Kittery and he was seen taking money from an ATM in Wells on Oct. 17.

Dickerson is 5'9", 195 pounds with grey hair; he was last seen wearing a dark pullover with jeans and sneakers. He drives a black 2003 Toyota Corolla with N.H. plates, number 3532316.