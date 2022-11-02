Police: Missing NH teens likely traveling together

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Exeter police at 603-772-1212.

EXETER, N.H. — New Hampshire's Exeter Police Department is trying to locate two teens, and officials said they are concerned about the teens' safety.

Jonathan Wood, 15, was last seen at 17 Brentwood Road in Exeter around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from Exeter police.

Jenna Smith, 14, was last seen at 10 Myrtle Street in Exeter around 1:45 a.m. Friday, officials said.

Police said they believe Smith and Wood are together. They may be traveling in a grey 2016 Honda CRV with New Hampshire registration 1916409, which has a "Honda Barn" decal on the rear hatch, according to officials.

Police describe Smith as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has dyed black hair and blue eyes, officials said.

"[Smith] wears black glasses and was last known to have been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a pink and blue swirl pattern on the front, and black pants," the release stated. "She also wears a silver chain with a cross and a silver chain with a paw print attached."

Police describe Wood as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"[Wood] has distinct facial acne and was last known to have been wearing a black fabric motorcycle style jacket, and Nike blue/black/white sneakers," Police said in the release. "He was also carrying an orange/black duffel bag which may have contained more clothing items. Wood wears a thick silver chain and has a diamond stud earring in each ear."

Wood and Smith are students in Exeter's SAU 16 school district. Superintendent Dr. David Ryan released a statement Friday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with the Smith and Wood’s families, and we hope Jenna and Jonathan are quickly found safe and come home soon. We are thankful to the Exeter Police Department and all corresponding agencies for their swift action and diligence in this process to help find our two students," Ryan said. "We cannot comment on any details of an ongoing police investigation surrounding two minors, and we wish everyone involved a speedy and positive resolution. We continue to have supports in place for the students and faculty at Cooperative Middle School and Exeter High School at this time, and we are cooperating in every way possible.”

Anyone with information about the teens' whereabouts should call 911 or call Exeter police at 603-772-1212.