MILBRIDGE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Less than 24 hours after being reported missing, an 83-year-old woman was found alive in the woods late Wednesday night by a search and rescue team.

Suzanne Hubbell was reported missing to the county sheriff's office earlier that day when a caretaker arrived at her home to pick her up and she wasn't there. A search effort was immediately launched by the Maine Warden Service, Milbridge PD, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Maine Marine Patrol.

At about 8 a.m. a passerby reported seeing Hubbell with her dog near a residence, but a K9 unit's search was unable to indicate a direction of travel, the warden service said.

By late afternoon a Maine Warden Service aircraft and Maine Army Guard helicopter had joined the search, but air visibility was poor due to thick vegetation and leaf cover in the search area.

That night law enforcement notified media outlets and the Maine Association of Search and Rescue (MASAR). Search units from Dirigo Search and Rescue (DIRIGO), MDI Search and Rescue (MDISAR) and Maine Search and Rescue Dogs (MESARD) all arrived and joined the effort.

The warden service said volunteers from these groups and locals from Hubbell's neighborhood all assisted by searching the roadways and woods in the area.

Hubbell was found safe at about 11:15 p.m. Following a disturbed area in the vegetation in the woods, Debbie Palman and her K9 black lab Raven, along with their flanker William Nichols, found Hubbell about a half-mile into the woods alive. She was wet due to earlier rain showers in the area.

Wardens said Hubbell was carried out by multiple searchers and agency personnel to a waiting ambulance, which took her to a local hospital for evaluation.

