Missing: Mercer man last seen Oct. 4

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office has been looking for Kevin O'Meara, 40, of Mercer since Friday, Oct. 9 after a neighbor reported him missing.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — A man from Mercer hasn't been seen since Sunday, Oct. 4, worrying friends and family.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Mike Mitchell says a neighbor reported Kevin O'Meara, 40, missing on Friday after not seeing him for four days. According to Mitchell, O'Meara was seen withdrawing money from his bank account at an ATM in Farmington on Oct. 5.

Mitchell says police in Pennsylvania pulled over the pick-up truck O'Meara was last seen in, a green 2001 Toyota Tundra with Maine plates on at midnight on Oct. 5. Police stopped the truck on I-81 in Pa. for six minutes, but Mitchell says they haven't been able to reach the officer who pulled the truck over to ask about the exchange.

At this time the Somerset County Sheriff's Office does not know if O'Meara was in the truck at the time it was pulled over in Pa., just that the truck was his.

O'Meara reportedly doesn't have a cell phone with him, so family and friends haven't been able to reach him, which they say is unusual.

He's described as a white male with long brown hair and hazel or grey eyes. He's 6'1" and between 155-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt.