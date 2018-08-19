(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Authorities have released the identity of a missing Marine deployed in the Philippines. Rescue operations for Corporal Jonathon Currier of New Hampshire have been called off, according to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Corporal Currier was reported overboard from the USS Essex in the Sulu Sea.

He was a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crew chief, the same helicopters that aided in the search effort. Over 13,000 square nautical miles were covered, according to his unit.

The Marine at the center of our search is identified as Cpl Jonathan Currier. Currier was a CH-53E crew chief assigned to HMH-361 @3rdmaw and deployed with VMM-166. Currier’s loss is felt by our entire ARG/MEU family #Neverforgotten @USMC @1stMEF @USPacificFleet @PacificMarines — The Fighting 13th (@Official13thMEU) August 18, 2018

The 13th MEU says it it keeping his family in their thoughts and prayers. The recovery effort ended on August 13th.

