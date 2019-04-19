BRIDGTON, Maine — A missing man was rescued from the woods Thursday night by local, county and state first responders.

Members of the Maine Warden Service, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Bridgton Police and Fire Departments teamed up to search for the man, who was described as elderly and having dementia.

The team was led by Warden K-9 Breezy and her partner, Warden Lucas Bellanceau.

Crews eventually located the man in the woods, and pulled him to safety using a rescue sled.

Bridgton police posted about the rescue effort Friday and congratulated the entire team on a "great job."

Crystal Woolley commented on the department's post, writing, "I'm so thankful for everyone that search[ed] for my dad. You guys are the best."

Temperatures in the area were about 40 degrees at the time.