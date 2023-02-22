x
Snowmobiler reported missing in Franklin County

Stephen Rogers, 43, was last seen in the Oquossoc area Saturday. He loaned a snowmobile from Oquossoc Marine.
RANGELEY, Maine — Officials are searching for a man who went missing while snowmobiling in Franklin County on Saturday.

Stephen Rogers, 43, was last seen in the Oquossoc area, a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Wednesday.

Rogers reportedly loaned a snowmobile from Oquossoc Marine, according to the release.

Officials ask anyone who may have seen Rogers on the trails over the weekend or earlier this week, or anyone who may know about his whereabouts, to contact the Maine Warden Service at 207-624-7076.

