Snowmobiler reported missing in Franklin County

RANGELEY, Maine — Officials are searching for a man who went missing while snowmobiling in Franklin County on Saturday.

Stephen Rogers, 43, was last seen in the Oquossoc area, a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Wednesday.

Officials ask anyone who may have seen Rogers on the trails over the weekend or earlier this week, or anyone who may know about his whereabouts, to contact the Maine Warden Service at 207-624-7076.