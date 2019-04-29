HERMON, Maine — Officers are searching for a young man, last seen two weeks ago in Hermon.

On Monday, April 29, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office released a notice asking for the public's help finding Ryan Messer, 25, of Hermon.

Messer was last seen on Sunday, April 14 around 3:30 p.m. on Spruce Street. Officers say he is believed to have been wearing a plaid insulated shirt and sweatpants. He was also carrying an olive-colored backpack with brown straps and potentially riding a gray mountain bike.

Messer is 6 feet tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ryan's location should contact the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 207-947-4585.