MISSING: Man last seen in Enfield on Oct. 21

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 30-year-old Enfield man who hasn't been since October 21.

Gilley is described as a white male, 110 pounds, 5'11", and has brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard.