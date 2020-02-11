MISSING: Man last seen in Enfield on Oct. 21

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 30-year-old Enfield man who hasn't been since October 21.
According to police, Joseph Gilley, 30, was last seen in the Enfield area.
Gilley is described as a white male, 110 pounds, 5'11", and has brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard.
Police ask that anyone with information about Gilley's whereabouts or who has seen Gilley within the past few days should contact Det. Sgt. Jordan of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 207-947-4585.