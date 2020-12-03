MAINE, USA — Maine State Police say Fay Johnson was last seen on March 12, 2020, in the Lewiston/Auburn area.

Police say she also has ties to Bethel.

Authorities cite that she has serious medical/mental health conditions, and does not have access to her medications. They say she wears a medical alert necklace for her pacemaker.

Any information about the disappearance of Fay Johnson is asked to be reported to the Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit-South at 207-624-7076.

RELATED: 'Heartbreaking': TBI confirms remains found are missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

RELATED: Austin man accused of pushing 78-year-old father off a cliff

RELATED: Veazie man last seen New Year's Day still missing after two months

RELATED: Oakland fire damages apartment building