PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public's help finding a man from Maine who went missing last weekend.

Adam Camarato, 32, of Eliot was last seen around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 in downtown Portsmouth, according to the city's police department.

Camarato was wearing a ball cap, a dark long-sleeved top, and jeans.

Anyone with information about Camarato's location is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Communications Center at 603-436-2145.