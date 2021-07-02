MISSING: Maine man last seen at Grand Canyon National Park in December

Coleman’s whereabouts are unknown and he may have been transient and traveling in the Arizona area from Maine, according to the National Park Service.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting a missing person search for a Maine man at Grand Canyon National Park.



Stephen Coleman, 60, of Portland, was last seen on Dec. 20, 2020, on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Coleman is believed to be traveling alone and indicated he was going hiking in the Grand Canyon.

Coleman is described as a black male, 6'00" in height, 160 pounds, with brown eyes. He has brown hair and is balding, according to officials.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Coleman to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking "Submit a Tip"; or by email at e-mail us.