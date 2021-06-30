MISSING: Lewiston woman last seen Saturday

Michelle Dumont, 49, has not been seen since Saturday. Police said 'the recent high temperatures and her mental health condition compound the concern.'

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 49-year-old Lewiston woman who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, police said it's reportedly "uncommon" for Michelle Dumont of Hogan Road to not return home. Police said "the recent high temperatures and her mental health condition compound the concern."

Dumont is frequently seen walking the areas of Hogan Road, Central Avenue, Montello Street, and Maine Street in the area of Cumberland Farms, according to police.

She is typically seen wearing blue jeans and a blue, hooded sweatshirt. Dumont is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown, shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes.