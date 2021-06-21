MISSING: Lebanon woman last seen Saturday

Paula Bourque of Lebanon was last seen leaving her house Saturday afternoon, Maine State Police said

Police are asking for the public's help in searching for 51-year-old Paula Bourque, who hasn't been seen since she left her home Saturday afternoon in Lebanon.

According to state police, her family is concerned, as it's abnormal for her to not return home.

She was last seen driving a Ford F150 with Maine plates. Bourque is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair, blue eyes, and 150 pounds.

State police ask anyone who sees Bourque or her truck to call 207-624-7076 extension 9.