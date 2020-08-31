x
Missing kayaker's overturned boat found near Wood Island, search efforts underway

The Maine Marine Patrol is searching for a kayaker whose overturned boat was discovered Sunday near Wood Island at the mouth of the Piscataqua River.
KITTERY, Maine — Maine Marine Patrol is searching for a New Hampshire man who was last seen Sunday preparing to launch his kayak in Portsmouth, N.H. His overturned boat was discovered Sunday near Wood Island at the mouth of the Piscataqua River in Kittery.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) says the empty, capsized boat of Dan Vardell, Jr., 53, of Portsmouth, N.H., was found Sunday around 2:40 p.m. by a recreational boater. 

The U.S. Coast Guard began to search for Vardell near Wood Island on Sunday; the Portsmouth Police Department and the Kittery Harbormaster assisted in the search. 

The search continued on Monday with assistance from the Kittery Police Department, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and New Hampshire Marine Patrol.

Maine Marine Patrol is now leading search efforts on the water and from the air and will continue Monday's search efforts until dark. If necessary, the search will resume on Tuesday.

Wood Island at the mouth of the Piscataqua River as seen by Maine Marine Patrol Pilot Steve Ingram who is participating in a search of the area near the island for Portsmouth, New Hampshire resident Dan Vardell, Jr.

