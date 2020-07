Roland D. Jalbert of Hancock was last seen in the Hancock Village area Sunday around 1 p.m.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is looking for Roland D. Jalbert, 64, of Hancock.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Jalbert was last seen in the Hancock Village area on Sunday around 1 p.m.

Jalbert is 5'10", 250 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.