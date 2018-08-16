UPDATE 8/16/18: Donald Cobb has been found alive and well.

HAMPDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Game wardens and Hampden police are searching for a missing man from Hampden.

Donald Cobb, 67, wandered off from his home on Old Emerson Mill Road in Hampden around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to Maine Warden Service Sgt. Bruce Loring.

Loring said Cobb suffers from dementia and is very frail.

Cobb is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, thin build, around 115 pounds, with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 207-973-3700.

© NEWS CENTER Maine