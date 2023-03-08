Missing Greene man found dead near home

Adam McAllister was last seen on Feb. 27 at his residence when he talked about going ice fishing, deputies said.

GREENE, Maine — The body of a missing man from Greene was discovered by law enforcement officials not far from his home on Wednesday.

Adam McAllister was last seen Feb. 27 at his home on Quaker Ridge Road, where he mentioned going ice fishing, according to a news release from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

McAllister was believed to have left on foot.

On Wednesday morning, a member of the Southern Maine Law Dogs K9 group reportedly found McAllister's body in the woods about one-third of a mile from McAllister's home during a search conducted with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service.

Police said McAllister's death is not considered to be suspicious at this time.

No further information has been released.