GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Abrianna Alfiero, 14, of Gorham.

She is white and is described as being about 5'3" and 105 lbs. with long dark hair and green eyes.

Alfiero was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and pants, with black and white checkered shoes. Police said she may also have a pink or blue backpack.

If you have seen Alfiero or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Gorham Police Department at (207) 893-2810.

RELATED: UPDATE: Cape Elizabeth Police say missing person has been found

RELATED: FOUND: Officials locate elderly Augusta woman with her son

RELATED: LOCATED: Bangor Police locate missing 82-year-old man with dementia

RELATED: Saco police say missing 16-year-old girl has been found