Missing Florida child seen on surveillance footage in Houlton

Investigators suspect Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, may be in eastern Canada now.

HOULTON, Maine — An update on the case of missing 6-year-old Jorge "JoJo" Morales, of Miami, was issued in a news release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Tuesday.

The release said the FBI released surveillance footage from a Walgreens store in Houlton, confirming JoJo was in the state of Maine — more than 1,800 miles away from his home.

Also seen on the newly released surveillance footage was JoJo's father, Jorge Morales, 44, and paternal grandmother, Lilliam Peña Morales, 68, the release said. In the September release, JoJo is believed to have been abducted by the two relatives.

Tuesday's release said JoJo has been missing for two months now, as he was reported missing back on Aug. 27.

Both Jorge and Lilliam Morales are wanted on a felony charge of Interfering with the Custody and Concealing of a Minor, according to the release Tuesday.

JoJo's mother, Yanet Concepcion, said in the September release that she and JoJo's father shared custody during the past few years but "feared that he had been planning this abduction."

"Jorge talked about living off the grid and had been using only cash to pay for his expenses over the last year in preparation for that," Concepcion added.

According to the release, investigators suspect JoJo may be in eastern Canada now.

Investigators ask anyone with information about JoJo to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, or the Miami FBI Field Office at 754-703-2000.

Jorge "JoJo" Morales

Jorge Morales

Lilliam Morales