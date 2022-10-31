Missing 6-year-old Florida boy safely located in Canada

JoJo Morales' father and paternal grandmother were taken into custody on Sunday, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

MONCTON, NB — A 6-year-old from Florida who had been reported as missing since Aug. 27 was safely located in eastern Canada on Sunday.

Jorge "JoJo" Morales of Miami was recovered safely in Moncton, New Brunswick, according to a Twitter post by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) New Brunswick.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children also shared the news in a Twitter post, writing that investigators said a tip was submitted that said JoJo was spotted with his father at a Walmart in Moncton. The tweet continues to say media coverage allowed for JoJo to be recognized by whoever submitted the tip.

JoJo was previously spotted on surveillance footage in a Walgreens in Houlton, Maine. According to a release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Oct. 25, the FBI released the footage that confirmed the 6-year-old was in Maine.

The boy's father, Jorge Morales, 45, and paternal grandmother, Lilliam Peña Morales, 68, were also seen on the surveillance footage and were wanted on a felony charge of interfering with the custody and concealing of a minor. They were taken into custody on Sunday, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The Oct. 25 release stated that investigators believed JoJo was in eastern Canada after being spotted in Houlton.

Back in September, JoJo was believed to have been in Littleton, Maine, after an abandoned vehicle containing his belongings was found.

On October 30, 2022, the 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, who was reported missing to the Miami-Dade Police Department on August 27, 2022, has been located safe and sound in Moncton, N.B. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 30, 2022