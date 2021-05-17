MISSING: Farmington police trying to locate 13-year-old girl last seen May 13

Anyone who may have information about Mckenzee Wheeler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Communications Center at 207-778-6140.

FARMINGTON, Maine — The Farmington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Mckenzee Wheeler was last seen May 13 and is believed to be with friends in the Farmington area, according to police.

Police describe Mckenzee as 5'4" and 135 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. They say she may be wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black baseball hat with a purple Dodge logo on it. She may also be carrying a purple backpack and a skateboard with skateboard tape on it, according to police.