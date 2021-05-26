Falmouth police collaborating with NYPD to investigate case of missing 29-year-old woman

According to police, she was last seen getting into a vehicle with an unidentified group of people outside of the McDonald’s in New York City's Times Square.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The Falmouth Police Department is collaborating with the New York City Police Department to investigate the last known whereabouts of Christine Hammontree, 29, of Falmouth.

In a release Thursday, Falmouth police said Hammontree, who was reported missing to the Falmouth Police Department by her parents on Tuesday, May 25, was last seen in surveillance video at the McDonald’s restaurant in New York City's Times Square in the early morning hours of Monday, May 24.

Hammontree was wearing an oversized blue t-shirt, cut off light blue jeans, and sandals, police said. She was carrying an orange backpack and wearing black Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses on top of her head, according to police.