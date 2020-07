Kaarto was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray shirt, and a maroon floral mask.

DOVER, N.H. — The Dover Police Department is attempting to locate Hunter Kaarto.

The 16-year-old is described as 6'03" and 175 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Kaarto was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray shirt, and a maroon floral mask.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dover Police Communications Center at (603) 742-4646.