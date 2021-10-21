MISSING: Officials search for 23-year-old woman in Minot

Ashlie Potratz, 23, was last seen Wednesday, wearing a walking boot on her right foot and wearing a black dress with white stripes.

MINOT, Maine — Officials say they are looking for a Minot woman who went missing Wednesday.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says deputies and game wardens are searching for Ashlie Potratz, 23.

They say she left 50 Verrill Road in Minot on foot around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say she has not been heard from since.

She is described as being 5'2", 195 lbs., with blonde hair that has faded pink highlights, and blue eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a walking boot on her right foot and wearing a black dress with white stripes.