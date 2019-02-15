GRAND ISLE, Maine — A woman reported missing less than a week ago in Delaware was identified Thursday 650 miles from home at the scene of a crash in which she was seriously injured.

Maine State Police trooper Cpl. Corey Hafford responded at about 1:30 p.m. to a reported vehicle rollover along Route 1 in Grand Isle.

According to a release, his investigation showed the car had vaulted off a snowbank, struck a utility pole and rolled over.

Kathryn Campbell, the car's driver, suffered a broken neck in the crash, Cpl. Hafford said. She was first taken to a Caribou hospital before being transferred to a Bangor hospital for further treatment of her injuries.

Hafford said Campbell, 40, initially gave a false name at the scene but was later identified through a Feb. 9 missing persons report out of her home state. Her last known residence was in Newark, Delaware.

Campbell's destination was not immediately clear. Grand Isle, a town of less than 500, is notably located along the US-Canada border.

The investigation remained open.

