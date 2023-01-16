Missing Cutler man rescued after fall through iced-over bog during storm

The man had gone out in search of moose antlers, officials said, when he became lost after falling through the ice.

CUTLER, Maine — A 78-year-old missing Cutler man was rescued after falling through an iced-over bog and becoming lost during the storm on Sunday.

The man left his home for the area of Cocoa Mountain Road in Cutler around 7 a.m. on his ATV, and told his family he would be back by noon that day, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Once the man didn't return, family members reportedly went out in search of him and found his ATV, then called the Maine Warden Service.

Maine Game Wardens, along with Maine Forest Rangers and a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the area of the found ATV around 4 p.m. amid sleet and freezing rain, the release stated.

Searchers were able to make voice contact with the man locating him around 8 p.m. with the help of a K9.

The man had reportedly fallen through the ice of a bog, and although he was able to get out, his clothes remained cold and damp, causing him to become hypothermic.

"He told wardens that he was going to go to sleep, and wasn’t sure if he would wake up, but when he heard Game Warden Matt Tenan’s siren as he arrived, he decided to stay awake and listen for the game wardens," according to the release.

Game wardens were able to start a fire, warm the man up, and walk him back to a waiting ambulance, the release stated. The man was examined by emergency services and released to his family.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted by the Whiting Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine Forest Service during the search.