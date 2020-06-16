MISSING TEEN: Police are searching for 13-year-old boy

Justin Cole, 13, who is autistic and is unable to care for himself, went missing Tuesday morning in Farmingdale.

FARMINGDALE, Maine — Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Cole, 13, who was discovered missing Tuesday morning by his caretakers. Justin is autistic and is unable to care for himself.

Just before 5 a.m. this morning, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at Maine Avenue in Farmingdale. Police searched the immediate areas with no success.

A K-9 and several patrol deputies were deployed in the area to attempt a search with no success.

The Maine Warden Service and Marine Patrol are assisting in the search for Justin.