MISSING: Buxton teen last seen June 5

Police say her family is concerned for her safety.

BUXTON, Maine — The Buxton Police Department is trying to locate Abigail Moseley, 15, of Buxton.

Abigail was last seen around 10 p.m. on June 5 at her home. Her mother discovered she had left the home and reported her missing on the morning of June 6, according to police.

Police say she had been in contact with family members via social media up until June 8. Abigail's mom reported to police that her daughter then stopped communicating with family. Her family is concerned for her safety, police say.

Police describe Abigail as 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 120 pounds. They say she has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is white.

Police say they have no known clothing description for her, but they do believe she could be in possession of a black backpack.