BERWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Two boys from Berwick, who went missing on Monday, may be headed to Sanford on bicycles.

According to the Berwick Police Department, a person reported seeing Christopher, 11, and Charles, 9 on Monday morning on Rochester Street headed towards Hubbard Road. Police say they are not sure if the boys went down Hubbard road towards Lebanon or went into New Hampshire on Salmon Falls Road.

Christopher, 11, and Charles, 9, were reported missing Monday, July 30. Officer Higgins of the Berwick Police Dept. along with other officials are searching for the boys.

Police are asking anyone who sees them to call 911 and NOT approach the boys.

A librarian who knew the boys well said they were brothers who used to live in Sanford before moving to Berwick two years ago.

Police initially reported that one of the boys' name was Cameron but NEWS CENTER Maine has learned that is, in fact, their last name.

